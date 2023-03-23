Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 vs Pova 5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Tecno Pova 5

61 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
VS
67 out of 100
Tecno Pova 5
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
Tecno Pova 5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Tecno Pova 5, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 35.9 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 5
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 33W)
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 557 and 444 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Tecno Pova 5 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12
vs
Pova 5

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 395 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 580 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 484 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12
744 nits
Pova 5
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) 168.61 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) 76.61 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) 219.4 g (7.74 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12 +1%
85.3%
Pova 5
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Tecno Pova 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12
444
Pova 5 +25%
557
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12
1801
Pova 5 +1%
1824
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12
281536
Pova 5
n/a
CPU 92945 -
GPU 41184 -
Memory 64187 -
UX 82704 -
Total score 281536 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 40.9 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 641 -
Web score 8463 -
Video editing 4773 -
Photo editing 14923 -
Data manipulation 6732 -
Writing score 10197 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 HIOS 13
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 21 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:58 hr -
Watching video 22:36 hr -
Gaming 06:14 hr -
Standby 101 hr -
General battery life
Redmi Note 12
35:48 hr
Pova 5
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8190 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 12
81.3 dB
Pova 5
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2023 June 2023
Release date March 2023 July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 5 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
