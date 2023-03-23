Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Tecno Pova 5, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 5

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Tecno Pova 5 crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

