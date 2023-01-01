Tecno Pova 5 Pro Screen: 6.78" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460

6.78" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460 SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 6080

MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Camera: 2 (50 MP)

2 (50 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 220 grams (7.76 oz)

Review Display 78 Camera 58 Performance 45 Gaming 62 * Battery 88 * Connectivity 72 NanoReview Score 65 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Pova 5 Pro

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 396 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 580 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 168.5 mm (6.63 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 220 g (7.76 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

Performance All specs and test Tecno Pova 5 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Max clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 597 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1971 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM HIOS 13

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 68 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 21 min) Full charging time 0:46 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Pova 5 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8190 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support No

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced August 2023 Release date August 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 68 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pova 5 Pro may differ by country or region