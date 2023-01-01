Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Pova 5 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

  • Screen: 6.78" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 220 grams (7.76 oz)

Review

Display
78
Camera
58
Performance
45
Gaming
62*
Battery
88*
Connectivity
72
NanoReview Score
65*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Pova 5 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9
PPI 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 580 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 168.5 mm (6.63 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 220 g (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Pova 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080
Max clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
597
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1971
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM HIOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 68 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 21 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pova 5 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2023
Release date August 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pova 5 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (3 votes)

