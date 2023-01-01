Tecno Pova 5 Pro
- Screen: 6.78" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 6080
- Camera: 2 (50 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 220 grams (7.76 oz)
Review
Display
78
Camera
58
Performance
45
Gaming
62*
Battery
88*
Connectivity
72
NanoReview Score
65*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Pova 5 Pro
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|580 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|168.5 mm (6.63 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|220 g (7.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
597
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1971
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|HIOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 21 min)
|Full charging time
|0:46 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8190 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2023
|Release date
|August 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pova 5 Pro may differ by country or region