Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Display
98
Performance
100
Battery
93
Camera
82
NanoReview score
90
Category Flagship
Announced March 2021
Release date April 2021
Launch price ~ 1150 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
98

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 515 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
913 nits
87

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Ceramic
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.4%
100

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1139
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3521
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
715323
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5
93

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 36 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr
82

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 11 Ultra
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.3
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
148
Video quality
117
Generic camera score
143
92

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
5G support Yes
78

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 11 Ultra may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

