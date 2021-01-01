Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Display 98 Performance 100 Battery 93 Camera 82 NanoReview score 90 Category Flagship Announced March 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 1150 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

98 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.81 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 515 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 913 nits

87 Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Ceramic Frame material Metal Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 91.4%

100 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1139 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3521 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 715323

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5

93 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (67 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (100% in 36 min) Full charging time 0:36 hr

82 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 11 Ultra Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 128° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/4.1

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 Aperture f/2.3 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 148 Video quality 117 Generic camera score 143

92 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 5G support Yes

78 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 1150 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 11 Ultra may differ by country or region