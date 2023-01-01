Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Xiaomi 13
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi 13, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 24% higher pixel density (515 vs 414 PPI)
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
- Shows 52% longer battery life (38:16 vs 25:15 hours)
- 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1277K versus 767K)
- Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (1252 against 936 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1487 and 1129 points
- Weighs 45 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
81
82
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
93
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
61
98
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6.36 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|414 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|900 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|1900 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.4%
|89.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|98.6%
|PWM
|510 Hz
|488 Hz
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|152.8 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|234 g (8.25 oz)
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|2840 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1129
Xiaomi 13 +32%
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3457
Xiaomi 13 +48%
5103
|CPU
|198271
|278291
|GPU
|290845
|568857
|Memory
|131669
|247656
|UX
|151935
|193247
|Total score
|767181
|1277612
|Max surface temperature
|43.1 °C
|34.9 °C
|Stability
|91%
|80%
|Graphics test
|31 FPS
|76 FPS
|Graphics score
|5298
|12813
|Web score
|11063
|-
|Video editing
|7599
|-
|Photo editing
|28623
|-
|Data manipulation
|9919
|-
|Writing score
|14626
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (150th and 10th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 14
|OS size
|31 GB
|31.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (67 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (90% in 30 min)
|Yes (83% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
|0:42 hr
|Web browsing
|08:09 hr
|13:21 hr
|Watching video
|12:44 hr
|15:01 hr
|Gaming
|04:34 hr
|06:32 hr
|Standby
|79 hr
|136 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 3.2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|128°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|PureCel
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Mi 11 Ultra +6%
139
131
Video quality
Mi 11 Ultra +14%
138
121
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Ultra +8%
141
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|December 2022
|Release date
|April 2021
|December 2022
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.
