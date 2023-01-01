Xiaomi Redmi 12
- Screen: 6.79" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460
- SoC: MediaTek Helio G88
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 198.5 grams (7 oz)
Review
Display
67
Camera
54
Performance
21
Gaming
41*
Battery
72*
Connectivity
69
NanoReview Score
55*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 12
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.79 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
Design and build
|Height
|168.6 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|76.28 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.17 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|198.5 g (7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1269
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
248453
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8150 x 6150
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/5/8
|4G network
|LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 12 may differ by country or region