Xiaomi Redmi 12

Xiaomi Redmi 12
  • Screen: 6.79" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G88
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 198.5 grams (7 oz)

Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 12

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.79 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 550 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.28 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.17 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 198.5 g (7 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1269
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
248453
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.1
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA 1/5/8
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced June 2023
Release date June 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 12 may differ by country or region

