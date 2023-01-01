Xiaomi Redmi 12 Screen: 6.79" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460

6.79" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460 SoC: MediaTek Helio G88

MediaTek Helio G88 Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 198.5 grams (7 oz)

Review Display 67 Camera 54 Performance 21 Gaming 41 * Battery 72 * Connectivity 69 NanoReview Score 55 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 12

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.79 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 396 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 550 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%

Design and build Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) Width 76.28 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.17 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 198.5 g (7 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%

Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Max clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 372 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1269 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 248453 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MIUI 14

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi 12 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8150 x 6150 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Aperture f/2.1 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA 1/5/8 4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 5G support No

Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced June 2023 Release date June 2023 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 18 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 12 may differ by country or region