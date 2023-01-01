Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
- Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1220 x 2712
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
- Camera: 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5100 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 187 grams (6.6 oz)
Review
Display
92
Camera
66
Performance
57
Gaming
35
Battery
95*
Connectivity
74
NanoReview Score
72*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|161.15 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|74.24 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|Rear material
|Glass
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.7%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 710
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1008
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
2924
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
606420
|CPU
|190326
|GPU
|118222
|Memory
|158281
|UX
|140685
|Total score
|606420
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
Battery
|Capacity
|5100 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Full charging time
|0:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16384 x 12288
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.6
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM B3 / B5 / B8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1 / B5 / B6 / B8 / B19
|4G network
|LTE B1 / B3 / B5 / B8 / B19 / B34 / B38 / B39 / B40 / B41
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2023
|Release date
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 13 Pro may differ by country or region