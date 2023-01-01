Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
  • Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1220 x 2712
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • Camera: 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5100 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 187 grams (6.6 oz)

Review

Display
92
Camera
66
Performance
57
Gaming
35
Battery
95*
Connectivity
74
NanoReview Score
72*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 161.15 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 74.24 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IP54
Rear material Glass
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.7%

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Max clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 710

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1008
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
2924
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
606420
CPU 190326
GPU 118222
Memory 158281
UX 140685
Total score 606420
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5100 mAh
Max charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 13 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.6
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM B3 / B5 / B8
3G network WCDMA B1 / B5 / B6 / B8 / B19
4G network LTE B1 / B3 / B5 / B8 / B19 / B34 / B38 / B39 / B40 / B41
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2023
Release date September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 13 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (6 votes)

Competitors

1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus vs Note 13 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G vs Note 13 Pro
4. Apple iPhone 13 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo vs Note 13 Pro
7. OnePlus 11R vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
8. Motorola Edge 40 Neo vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
9. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
10. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
Compare other phones (1200+)

Write a comment

Promotion
EnglishРусский