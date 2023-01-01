Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1220 x 2712

6.67" OLED - 1220 x 2712 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Camera: 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5100 mAh

5100 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 187 grams (6.6 oz)

Review Display 92 Camera 66 Performance 57 Gaming 35 Battery 95 * Connectivity 74 NanoReview Score 72 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro

Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 446 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 161.15 mm (6.34 inches) Width 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) Waterproof IP54 Rear material Glass Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.7%

Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Max clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 710 Benchmarks Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 1008 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 2924 AnTuTu Benchmark 10 606420 CPU 190326 GPU 118222 Memory 158281 UX 140685 Total score 606420 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MIUI 14

Battery Capacity 5100 mAh Max charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Full charging time 0:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 13 Pro Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels Image resolution 16384 x 12288 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.56 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.6 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM B3 / B5 / B8 3G network WCDMA B1 / B5 / B6 / B8 / B19 4G network LTE B1 / B3 / B5 / B8 / B19 / B34 / B38 / B39 / B40 / B41 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2023 Release date September 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 67 W

