Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus vs Redmi Note 13 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus vs Note 13 Pro

74 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus
VS
72 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra) that was released on September 21, 2023, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 67W)
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (760K versus 606K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1134 and 1008 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
  • Weighs 17.5 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus and Note 13 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus
vs
Redmi Note 13 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 161.15 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 204.5 g (7.21 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP54
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Max clock 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MP4 Adreno 710

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
CPU 238522 190326
GPU 182820 118222
Memory 164843 158281
UX 181525 140685
Total score 760778 606420
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 16384 x 12288
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.6 f/2.6
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2023 September 2023
Release date October 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus. It has a better performance, gaming, and connectivity.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (76.9%)
3 (23.1%)
Total votes: 13

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
