Helio G37 vs Helio G25
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G37 (with PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 115K vs 93K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Announced 6-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|33595
|37241
|GPU
|16969
|12508
|Memory
|25788
|22592
|UX
|38644
|20658
|Total score
|115705
|93664
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|-
|24.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|4.89 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|9.52 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|5.54 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|2.55 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.55 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|138.45 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G37 and Helio G25
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8320
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|41.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6765V/CB
|MT6762G
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G37 official site
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
