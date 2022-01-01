Unisoc T606 vs Helio G37
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc T606
- Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 9 score – 179K vs 115K
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
- 44% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|59385
|33595
|GPU
|26274
|16969
|Memory
|34858
|25788
|UX
|59038
|38644
|Total score
|179886
|115705
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +77%
315
178
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +24%
1182
956
3DMark
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Score
|396
|-
Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Helio G37
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|September 2021
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6765V/CB
|Official page
|Unisoc T606 official site
|MediaTek Helio G37 official site
