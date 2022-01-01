Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc T606 vs Helio G37 – what's better?

Unisoc T606 vs Helio G37

Unisoc T606
VS
Helio G37
Unisoc T606
Helio G37

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc T606
  • Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 9 score – 179K vs 115K
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
  • 44% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc T606
vs
Helio G37

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc T606 +55%
179886
Helio G37
115705
CPU 59385 33595
GPU 26274 16969
Memory 34858 25788
UX 59038 38644
Total score 179886 115705
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +77%
315
Helio G37
178
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +24%
1182
Helio G37
956

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Score 396 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Helio G37

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 32
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2021 January 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6765V/CB
Official page Unisoc T606 official site MediaTek Helio G37 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
15 (83.3%)
3 (16.7%)
Total votes: 18

Related Comparisons

1. Unisoc T606 or MediaTek Helio P35
2. Unisoc T606 or MediaTek Helio G80
3. Unisoc T606 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
4. Unisoc T606 or MediaTek Helio G25
5. Unisoc T606 or Unisoc Tiger T610
6. MediaTek Helio G37 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
7. MediaTek Helio G37 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
8. MediaTek Helio G37 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G37 and Unisoc T606, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish