MediaTek Helio G37
MediaTek Helio G37 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 1, 2020, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 2300 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
26
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
60
NanoReview Score
39
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
240
Multi-Core Score
1043
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Helio G37 SoC with PowerVR GE8320 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|Shading units
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6765V/CB