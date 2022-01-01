Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Helio G37: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Helio G37

MediaTek Helio G37 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 1, 2020, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 2300 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
26
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
60
NanoReview Score
39

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
240
Multi-Core Score
1043

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Helio G37AnTuTu v9
1. Motorola Moto G22-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Helio G37 SoC with PowerVR GE8320 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz
Execution units 2
Shading units 32
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2020
Class Low end
Model number MT6765V/CB

Comments

