Helio G90T vs Kirin 820
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
43
61
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
54
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
47
63
Key Differences
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 8 score – 378K vs 288K
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2050 MHz)
- Announced 8 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
495
Kirin 820 +31%
650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1644
Kirin 820 +55%
2552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
288623
Kirin 820 +31%
378589
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|Mali G-57 MP6
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|6
|FLOPS
|-
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|March 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
|-
