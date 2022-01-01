Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

Snapdragon 695 vs Helio G90T

Snapdragon 695
VS
Helio G90T
Snapdragon 695
Helio G90T

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 9 score – 403K vs 332K
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
Helio G90T

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695 +21%
403219
Helio G90T
332251
CPU 127121 96604
GPU 99172 86503
Memory 63008 60011
UX 112511 87565
Total score 403219 332251
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +41%
699
Helio G90T
496
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +25%
2033
Helio G90T
1626
Image compression - 96.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.8 words/s
Machine learning - 26.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.1 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.89 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 499.9 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 695
1206
Helio G90T +9%
1315
Stability 99% 96%
Graphics test 7 FPS 7 FPS
Score 1206 1315

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 66 FPS
[Low]		 52 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 29 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 19 FPS
[Low]		 27 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 55 FPS
[High]
Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G76 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 840 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units - 4
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 536 Gigaflops 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size - 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6375 MT6785V/CC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
34 (69.4%)
15 (30.6%)
Total votes: 49

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90T and Snapdragon 695, or ask any questions
