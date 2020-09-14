Helio G95 vs Helio G90T
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
45
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
48
47
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 302K vs 288K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G95 +4%
516
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1635
Helio G90T +1%
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G95 +5%
302733
288623
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali-G76MC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|800 MHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|10 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|July 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
