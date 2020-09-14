Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G95 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

Helio G95 vs Helio G90T

Helio G95
Helio G95
VS
Helio G90T
Helio G90T

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Announced 1 year and 1 month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 302K vs 288K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G95 +4%
516
Helio G90T
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G95
1635
Helio G90T +1%
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G95 +5%
302733
Helio G90T
288623

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 800 MHz
Cores 4 4
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 10 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced September 2020 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90T and Helio G95 or ask any questions
Mahammd 14 September 2020 16:32
G 95 is not huge update which has same 12nm technology. With 800MHz gpu g90t consumes huge battery and g95 uses 900MHz to decrease battery quickly
+54 Reply
Root 14 September 2020 18:24
GPU is not always working on max. clock. Only if you play games.
+24 Reply
bimbo 04 October 2020 07:03
it's just say overclock
0 Reply
