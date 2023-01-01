Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G99 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Helio G90T (Mali-G76 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • Performs 51% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 9 score – 377K vs 333K

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

Helio G99 +13%
377891
Helio G90T
333641
CPU 103872 94619
GPU 84760 87576
Memory 85275 62696
UX 100549 85595
Total score 377891 333641
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Helio G99 +13%
562
Helio G90T
498
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99 +13%
1846
Helio G90T
1629
Image compression 114.8 Mpixels/s 94.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection 14.3 images/s 13.8 images/s
Speech recognition 36.1 words/s 31.1 words/s
Machine learning 30.2 images/s 25.6 images/s
Camera shooting 16.4 images/s 13.1 images/s
HTML 5 1.73 Mnodes/s 1.89 Mnodes/s
SQLite 599.6 Krows/s 494.9 Krows/s

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G99 +3%
1363
Helio G90T
1319
Stability 99% 87%
Graphics test 8 FPS 7 FPS
Score 1363 1319

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 52 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[High]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G76 MC4
Architecture Valhall Bifrost 3
GPU frequency 1100 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 278 Gigaflops 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 10 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 650 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2022 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6789 MT6785V/CC
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

