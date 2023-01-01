Helio G99 vs Helio G90T
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Helio G90T (Mali-G76 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
62
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
39
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 10-months later
- Performs 51% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 9 score – 377K vs 333K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|103872
|94619
|GPU
|84760
|87576
|Memory
|85275
|62696
|UX
|100549
|85595
|Total score
|377891
|333641
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
562
498
Multi-Core Score
1846
1629
|Image compression
|114.8 Mpixels/s
|94.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|14.3 images/s
|13.8 images/s
|Speech recognition
|36.1 words/s
|31.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|30.2 images/s
|25.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|16.4 images/s
|13.1 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.73 Mnodes/s
|1.89 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|599.6 Krows/s
|494.9 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|87%
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|7 FPS
|Score
|1363
|1319
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|52 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|55 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Helio G90T
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost 3
|GPU frequency
|1100 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|278 Gigaflops
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|10 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 650 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|July 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6789
|MT6785V/CC
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
