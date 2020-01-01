Snapdragon 450 vs Helio P60
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
49
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Performs 44% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 172K vs 88K
- Announced 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
151
Helio P60 +81%
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
972
Helio P60 +18%
1145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88067
Helio P60 +96%
172442
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|800 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|86 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2017
|February 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM450
|MT6771
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
|Mediatek Helio P60 official site
