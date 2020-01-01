Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on June 28, 2017, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has nd 8 cores Cortex-A53 at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
18
Gaming Performance
7
Battery life
54
NanoReview Score
24
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88067
Smartphones
|Phones with Snapdragon 450
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Samsung Galaxy A20s
|110732
|2. Samsung Galaxy M11
|91634
|3. Samsung Galaxy A11
|91517
|4. Huawei Y7 Prime (2019)
|88634
|5. Huawei Honor 8A Pro
|87414
|6. Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
|86492
|7. ZTE Blade V9
|77211
|8. Oppo A7
|-
|9. Vivo V9 Youth
|-
|10. Huawei Y7 Pro (2019)
|-
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
Comparison with competitors
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or MediaTek Helio P35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or MediaTek Helio P22
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Samsung Exynos 7870
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or HiSilicon Kirin 659