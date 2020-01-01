Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 450: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on June 28, 2017, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has nd 8 cores Cortex-A53 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
18
Gaming Performance
7
Battery life
54
NanoReview Score
24

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88067

Smartphones

Phones with Snapdragon 450AnTuTu v8
1. Samsung Galaxy A20s110732
2. Samsung Galaxy M1191634
3. Samsung Galaxy A1191517
4. Huawei Y7 Prime (2019)88634
5. Huawei Honor 8A Pro87414
6. Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus86492
7. ZTE Blade V977211
8. Oppo A7-
9. Vivo V9 Youth-
10. Huawei Y7 Pro (2019)-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 450 SoC with Adreno 506 graphics

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 500
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz
Number of ALUs 96
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9
4G support LTE Cat. 7
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced June 2017
Class Low end
Model number SDM450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

