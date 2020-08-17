Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 660 vs Helio G85 – what's better?

Snapdragon 660 vs Helio G85

Snapdragon 660
Snapdragon 660
VS
Helio G85
Helio G85

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Announced 3 years later
  • Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 205K vs 157K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +3%
1319
Helio G85
1278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 660
157824
Helio G85 +30%
205538

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and Helio G85

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 April 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM660 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site MediaTek Helio G85 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
173 (43.8%)
222 (56.2%)
Total votes: 395

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G85 and Snapdragon 660 or ask any questions
Georgios 17 August 2020 13:59
Please tell me which processor ( for smartphone), you vote as the best ? Thanks !
0 Reply
