We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G88
192977
Helio G85 +1%
194672
CPU 74619 74145
GPU 33985 34415
Memory 42103 42573
UX 43577 40577
Total score 192977 194672
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G88
335
Helio G85 +6%
355
Multi-Core Score
Helio G88 +4%
1290
Helio G85
1245
Image compression - 80.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.2 words/s
Machine learning - 18.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.29 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.55 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 407.8 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 45 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 40 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 21 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Helio G85

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS - 54 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2021 April 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G88 official site MediaTek Helio G85 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G85 and Helio G88, or ask any questions
Yours lovingly 01 September 2021 15:55
Same chip with only cam mp diff👎👎👎👎
0 Reply
Anymous 31 August 2021 19:24
In real life actually they are both the same.
0 Reply
