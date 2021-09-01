Helio G88 vs Helio G85
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|74619
|74145
|GPU
|33985
|34415
|Memory
|42103
|42573
|UX
|43577
|40577
|Total score
|192977
|194672
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|-
|80.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|18.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.29 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.55 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|407.8 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|45 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|21 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|49 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Helio G85
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|54 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|April 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
|MediaTek Helio G85 official site
