Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc T606 vs Helio G85 – what's better?

Unisoc T606 vs Helio G85

Unisoc T606
VS
Helio G85
Unisoc T606
Helio G85

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments (1)

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc T606
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 9 score – 236K vs 149K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc T606
vs
Helio G85

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc T606
149981
Helio G85 +58%
236433
CPU 60739 65225
GPU 24375 56625
Memory 33135 39033
UX 32172 77494
Total score 149981 236433
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T606
309
Helio G85 +15%
355
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T606
1172
Helio G85 +8%
1264
Image compression - 80.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.2 words/s
Machine learning - 18.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.29 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.55 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 407.8 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Unisoc T606
397
Helio G85 +79%
711
Stability - 97%
Graphics test 2 FPS 4 FPS
Score 397 711

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 45 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 40 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 21 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Helio G85

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS - 59 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2021 April 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6769Z
Official page Unisoc T606 official site MediaTek Helio G85 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (20.8%)
19 (79.2%)
Total votes: 24

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 665 and Unisoc T606
2. Exynos 850 and Unisoc T606
3. Helio G35 and Unisoc T606
4. Snapdragon 680 and Unisoc T606
5. Snapdragon 665 and Helio G85
6. Snapdragon 680 and Helio G85
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G85 and Unisoc T606, or ask any questions
Avatar
Punch 07 June 2022 17:18
t606's gpu is g57 mp1
0 Reply
Avatar
Sergey 07 June 2022 17:47
Wiki says that T606 got G57 MC2
0 Reply
Promotion
РусскийEnglish