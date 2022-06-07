Unisoc T606 vs Helio G85
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
33
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc T606
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
- Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 9 score – 236K vs 149K
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|60739
|65225
|GPU
|24375
|56625
|Memory
|33135
|39033
|UX
|32172
|77494
|Total score
|149981
|236433
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
309
Helio G85 +15%
355
Multi-Core Score
1172
Helio G85 +8%
1264
|Image compression
|-
|80.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|18.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.29 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.55 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|407.8 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|4 FPS
|Score
|397
|711
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|45 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|21 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|49 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Helio G85
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|59 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2021
|April 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6769Z
|Official page
|Unisoc T606 official site
|MediaTek Helio G85 official site
Cast your vote
5 (20.8%)
19 (79.2%)
Total votes: 24