Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 660 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Snapdragon 660 vs Helio G88

Snapdragon 660
VS
Helio G88
Snapdragon 660
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 9 score – 204K vs 196K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 4-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 660
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 660 +4%
204347
Helio G88
196635
CPU 68288 65730
GPU 35535 42693
Memory 38070 42099
UX 59108 44322
Total score 204347 196635
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 660 +1%
1334
Helio G88
1321
Image compression 88.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12 images/s -
Speech recognition 24.1 words/s -
Machine learning 18.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 11 images/s -
HTML 5 1.76 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 487.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM660 MT6769H
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Samsung Exynos 9611
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and MediaTek Helio G95
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and MediaTek Helio G90T
6. MediaTek Helio G88 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
7. MediaTek Helio G88 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
8. MediaTek Helio G88 and MediaTek Helio G95
9. MediaTek Helio G88 and MediaTek Dimensity 700
10. MediaTek Helio G88 and MediaTek Helio G90T

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G88 and Snapdragon 660, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish