We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 223K
  • Supports 28% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G99 +65%
370493
Helio G88
223975
CPU 101532 71554
GPU 85043 38327
Memory 84788 52050
UX 101489 63988
Total score 370493 223975
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G99 +52%
554
Helio G88
364
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99 +45%
1822
Helio G88
1259
Image compression - 84.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 10.05 images/s
Speech recognition - 25.5 words/s
Machine learning - 19.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.74 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.43 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 422.95 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G99 +72%
1229
Helio G88
716
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 4 FPS
Score 1229 716

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency - 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS - 62 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed - Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2022 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6769H
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

