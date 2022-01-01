We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 223K
- Supports 28% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Announced 11-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
|CPU
|101532
|71554
|GPU
|85043
|38327
|Memory
|84788
|52050
|UX
|101489
|63988
|Total score
|370493
|223975
GeekBench 5
The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
|Image compression
| -
|84.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
| -
|10.05 images/s
|Speech recognition
| -
|25.5 words/s
|Machine learning
| -
|19.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
| -
|9.74 images/s
|HTML 5
| -
|1.43 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
| -
|422.95 Krows/s
3DMark
A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|4 FPS
|Score
|1229
|716
Specifications
Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Helio G88
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
| -
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
| -
|62 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|8 GB
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
| -
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
| -
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
