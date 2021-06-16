Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Helio G88: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Helio G88

MediaTek Helio G88

MediaTek Helio G88 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on June 16, 2021, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A75 at 2000 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
30
Gaming Performance
15
Battery life
60
NanoReview Score
34

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Helio G88
194851
CPU 74619
GPU 33985
Memory 42103
UX 43577
Total score 194851

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
341
Multi-Core Score
1307

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Helio G88AnTuTu v8
1. Xiaomi Redmi 10-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Helio G88 SoC with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 1000 MHz
Execution units 2
Shading units 32
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2021
Class Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G88 official site

Comparison with competitors

1. Helio G88 or Helio G90T
2. Helio G88 or Snapdragon 720G
3. Helio G88 or Helio G80
4. Helio G88 or Snapdragon 662
5. Helio G88 or Helio G85
6. Helio G88 or Snapdragon 732G
7. Helio G88 or Helio G95
8. Helio G88 or Snapdragon 678
9. Helio G88 or Dimensity 700

Comments

РусскийEnglish