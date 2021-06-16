MediaTek Helio G88
MediaTek Helio G88 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on June 16, 2021, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A75 at 2000 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
MediaTek Helio G88
194851
|CPU
|74619
|GPU
|33985
|Memory
|42103
|UX
|43577
|Total score
|194851
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
341
Multi-Core Score
1307
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Helio G88 SoC with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|Shading units
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site