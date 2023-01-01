Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 680 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Snapdragon 680 vs Kirin 970

Snapdragon 680
VS
Kirin 970
Snapdragon 680
Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Announced 4-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
  • Performs 43% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 9 score – 291K vs 271K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Kirin 970

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680
271775
Kirin 970 +7%
291968
CPU 80369 73965
GPU 49250 78736
Memory 63380 68082
UX 76547 70145
Total score 271775 291968
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +14%
1559
Kirin 970
1370
Image compression - 76.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.5 words/s
Machine learning - 21.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.4 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.46 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 417.7 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 680
441
Kirin 970 +137%
1046
Stability 99% 80%
Graphics test 2 FPS 6 FPS
Score 441 1046

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 12
Shading units 128 192
FLOPS 243 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 September 2017
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM6225 Hi3670
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
18 (24%)
57 (76%)
Total votes: 75

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Snapdragon 680, or ask any questions
