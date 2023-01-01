Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Snapdragon 695 vs Kirin 970

Snapdragon 695
VS
Kirin 970
Snapdragon 695
Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Announced 4-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Performs 40% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 9 score – 401K vs 291K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
Kirin 970

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695 +37%
401080
Kirin 970
291968
CPU 117432 73965
GPU 99983 78736
Memory 67607 68082
UX 112523 70145
Total score 401080 291968
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +81%
703
Kirin 970
389
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +48%
2032
Kirin 970
1370
Image compression - 76.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.5 words/s
Machine learning - 21.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.4 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.46 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 417.7 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 695 +15%
1199
Kirin 970
1046
Stability 99% 80%
Graphics test 7 FPS 6 FPS
Score 1199 1046

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 66 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 19 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 4 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 12
Shading units 128 192
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1500 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6375 Hi3670
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
17 (73.9%)
6 (26.1%)
Total votes: 23

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
3. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
5. MediaTek Dimensity 920 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
6. MediaTek Dimensity 810 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
7. MediaTek Helio G99 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
8. Samsung Exynos 1330 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
9. MediaTek Dimensity 700 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Snapdragon 695, or ask any questions
EnglishРусский