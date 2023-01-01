Snapdragon 695 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
30
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
22
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Announced 4-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Performs 40% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 9 score – 401K vs 291K
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|117432
|73965
|GPU
|99983
|78736
|Memory
|67607
|68082
|UX
|112523
|70145
|Total score
|401080
|291968
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +81%
703
389
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +48%
2032
1370
|Image compression
|-
|76.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|21.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.46 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|417.7 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|80%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|6 FPS
|Score
|1199
|1046
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|66 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|67 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|19 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Kirin 970
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|12
|Shading units
|128
|192
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1500 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6375
|Hi3670
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
Cast your vote
17 (73.9%)
6 (26.1%)
Total votes: 23