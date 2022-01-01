Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 680 vs Snapdragon 636 – what's better?

Snapdragon 680 vs Snapdragon 636

Snapdragon 680
VS
Snapdragon 636
Snapdragon 680
Snapdragon 636

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Supports 221% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 5.3 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 4-years and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 9 score – 264K vs 177K
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Snapdragon 636

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680 +49%
264727
Snapdragon 636
177089
CPU 84900 60589
GPU 48305 24709
Memory 65240 31816
UX 68226 60164
Total score 264727 177089
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 75.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 10.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 20.45 words/s
Machine learning - 15.45 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.79 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.51 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 410.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS 1 FPS
Score 443 259

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Snapdragon 636

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 509
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 1114 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 96 128
FLOPS - 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 5.3 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced October 2021 October 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6225 SDM636
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 636 and Snapdragon 680, or ask any questions
