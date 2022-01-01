Snapdragon 680 vs Snapdragon 636
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Supports 221% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 5.3 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 4-years and 1-month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 9 score – 264K vs 177K
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|84900
|60589
|GPU
|48305
|24709
|Memory
|65240
|31816
|UX
|68226
|60164
|Total score
|264727
|177089
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +37%
372
272
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +39%
1553
1116
|Image compression
|-
|75.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|10.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|20.45 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|15.45 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.79 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.51 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|410.2 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|1 FPS
|Score
|443
|259
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|23 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|65 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Snapdragon 636
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 509
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|1114 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|96
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|5.3 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|October 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6225
|SDM636
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
Cast your vote
81 (71.1%)
33 (28.9%)
Total votes: 114