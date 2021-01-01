Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 690 vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

Snapdragon 690 vs Dimensity 920

Snapdragon 690
VS
Dimensity 920
Snapdragon 690
Dimensity 920

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Supports 48% higher memory bandwidth (22.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 494K vs 340K
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 690
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 690
340178
Dimensity 920 +45%
494517
CPU 110385 139277
GPU 76645 128453
Memory 63724 96272
UX 94636 134315
Total score 340178 494517
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 690
1817
Dimensity 920 +41%
2570
Image compression 111.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 16.9 images/s -
Speech recognition 28.8 words/s -
Machine learning 26.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.9 images/s -
HTML 5 2.25 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 579.5 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Dimensity 920

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 6 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619L Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 950 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 64
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 22.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 692 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2020 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6350 MT6877T
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

