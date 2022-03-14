Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 920

Snapdragon 695
VS
Dimensity 920
Snapdragon 695
Dimensity 920

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments (2)

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 9 score – 488K vs 401K
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695
401180
Dimensity 920 +22%
488217
CPU 124557 140903
GPU 98379 130936
Memory 68665 87380
UX 110287 132631
Total score 401180 488217
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695
2010
Dimensity 920 +28%
2580

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 695
1207
Dimensity 920 +90%
2293
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 13 FPS
Score 1207 2293

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 66 FPS
[Low]		 64 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 59 FPS
[High]
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 68 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 19 FPS
[Low]		 46 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 53 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Dimensity 920

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units - 4
Shading units - 64
FLOPS - 684 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6375 MT6877T
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
224 (13.7%)
1413 (86.3%)
Total votes: 1637

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 920 and Snapdragon 695, or ask any questions
Avatar
Annonoumous 14 March 2022 11:31
I think they will add one more option in this that is "Heat and Overheat Rating" .. is any processor heat up during playing games and camera use.
+63 Reply
Avatar
AORUS® XTreme WaterForce™ 07 February 2022 00:23
Pros: MediaTek Dimensity 920 Is Cheaper & Stronger Than Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 By : - CPU Clock Speed (MediaTek Higher By 0.3 GHz) - Camera MP Support (MediaTek Higher By 4MP) Decent By Games That Optimized With Both Processors.
+109 Reply
Avatar
Adithyan 03 March 2022 16:01
But thats not true for realme 9 pro and pro plus series.realme 9 pro plus have dimensity 920 at 25-30k price and snapdragon 695 at 18-22k rupees
+68 Reply
Avatar
Annonoumous 14 March 2022 11:29
Adithyan, Yes it's true, I checked it .. after that, I feel mobile companies making us fool
+54 Reply
