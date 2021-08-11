Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 920: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 920

MediaTek Dimensity 920 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on August 11, 2021, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2500 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
62
Gaming Performance
52
Battery life
83
NanoReview Score
64

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Dimensity 920
489626
Total score 489626

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
784
Multi-Core Score
2570

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 920 SoC with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion
TDP 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall 2
GPU frequency 900 MHz
Execution units 4
Shading units 60
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 22.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2021
Class Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

