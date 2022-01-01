Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 680
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 9 score – 344K vs 264K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|110385
|84900
|GPU
|76645
|48305
|Memory
|63724
|65240
|UX
|94636
|68226
|Total score
|344738
|264727
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +62%
604
372
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +17%
1822
1553
|Image compression
|111.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|16.9 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|28.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|26.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.9 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.25 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|579.5 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|2 FPS
|Score
|811
|443
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|65 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Snapdragon 680
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619L
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|1114 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|96
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 692
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6350
|SM6225
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
