We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 820 ( Mali-G57 MC5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 406K vs 319K
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G
319115
Dimensity 820 +27%
406574

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and Dimensity 820

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G57 MC5
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 750 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 5
Number of ALUs 192 -
FLOPS - 70 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2019 May 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AB MT6875
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 820 and Snapdragon 765G or ask any questions
Adedotun safiu 30 May 2020 15:29
I never knew mediatek 820 is more powerful than sd765
+125 Reply
Ercan 23 July 2020 16:19
What these statistics and benchmark scores do not show is thermal performance. The Redmi 10X has Dimensity 820 and it also has some serious heat issues. This SoC has thermal throttling problem.
+96 Reply
Anony 22 August 2020 18:26
It's a 7nm chip..and r unsure it has throttling issue?..watch TechTablet on youtube, he tested it..no, it doesn't.
+22 Reply
Nah 02 October 2020 07:23
Do you have one? There's a bit throttling on super heavy games with crowded maps. But that's that. It performs same as SD845 and NO. There's NO HEATING. 42-44°C at most on prolonged gaming using mobile data.
0 Reply
