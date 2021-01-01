Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 695 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 9 score – 394K vs 361K

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 765G
vs
Snapdragon 695

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 765G
361904
Snapdragon 695 +9%
394205
CPU 102828 -
GPU 100509 -
Memory 69826 -
UX 92217 -
Total score 361904 394205
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 95.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.3 words/s -
Machine learning 29.6 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 515.7 Krows/s -

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 9 FPS -
Score 1659 -

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 57 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi K30
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Execution units 3 -
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 700 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 October 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AB SM6375
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site

