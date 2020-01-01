Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 765G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 319K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Announced 2 years later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
445
Snapdragon 765G +32%
589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1750
Snapdragon 765G +3%
1798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +13%
360535
319115
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|192
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM845
|SM7250-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
