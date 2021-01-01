Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 244K
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|103523
|-
|GPU
|93915
|-
|Memory
|65489
|-
|UX
|63805
|-
|Total score
|315594
|244695
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
592
Multi-Core Score
1798
|Image compression
|95.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|12.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|30.3 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|29.6 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|14.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.46 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|515.7 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|57 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|67 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi K30
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|8 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|3
|-
|Shading units
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|582 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7250-AB
|SM4350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
