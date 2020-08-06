Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Announced 8 months later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 284K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +8%
589
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +3%
1798
1753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +12%
319115
284624
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|825 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|192
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AB
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
Cast your vote
705 (74.1%)
246 (25.9%)
Total votes: 951
Related Comparisons
- Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 855
- Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 730
- Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 865
- Snapdragon 765G or Kirin 810
- Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 835
- Snapdragon 730G or Snapdragon 730
- Snapdragon 730G or Helio P70
- Snapdragon 730G or Snapdragon 720G
- Snapdragon 730G or Exynos 9611
- Snapdragon 730G or Helio G90T