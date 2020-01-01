Snapdragon 821 vs Helio G85
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Supports 122% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
- Announced 3 years and 10 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~53%)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 205K vs 175K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
343
Helio G85 +3%
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Helio G85 +69%
1278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175868
Helio G85 +17%
205538
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|April 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|MediaTek Helio G85 official site
