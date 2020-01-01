Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs Kirin 710F – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 170K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Announced 2 years and 2 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~41%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +21%
392
Kirin 710F
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +26%
1715
Kirin 710F
1364
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835 +65%
281291
Kirin 710F
170235

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 512 KB
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 710 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2016 January 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8998 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site -

