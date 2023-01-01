Snapdragon 835 vs Helio G99
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 74% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17.1 GB/s)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Announced 5-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 9 score – 377K vs 314K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|82968
|103872
|GPU
|105394
|84760
|Memory
|49513
|85275
|UX
|75726
|100549
|Total score
|314143
|377891
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
388
Helio G99 +45%
562
Multi-Core Score
1729
Helio G99 +7%
1846
|Image compression
|98.3 Mpixels/s
|114.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|13.3 images/s
|14.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|31.5 words/s
|36.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|24.1 images/s
|30.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|14.5 images/s
|16.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.99 Mnodes/s
|1.73 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|546.1 Krows/s
|599.6 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|8 FPS
|Score
|1130
|1363
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Helio G99
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|32
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|278 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 682
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 650 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|May 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|MT6789
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
Cast your vote
16 (29.6%)
38 (70.4%)
Total votes: 54