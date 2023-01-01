Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs Helio G99 – what's better?

Snapdragon 835 vs Helio G99

Snapdragon 835
VS
Helio G99
Snapdragon 835
Helio G99

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 74% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17.1 GB/s)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Announced 5-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
  • Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 9 score – 377K vs 314K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 835
vs
Helio G99

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 835
314143
Helio G99 +20%
377891
CPU 82968 103872
GPU 105394 84760
Memory 49513 85275
UX 75726 100549
Total score 314143 377891
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 835
388
Helio G99 +45%
562
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 835
1729
Helio G99 +7%
1846
Image compression 98.3 Mpixels/s 114.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection 13.3 images/s 14.3 images/s
Speech recognition 31.5 words/s 36.1 words/s
Machine learning 24.1 images/s 30.2 images/s
Camera shooting 14.5 images/s 16.4 images/s
HTML 5 1.99 Mnodes/s 1.73 Mnodes/s
SQLite 546.1 Krows/s 599.6 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 835
1130
Helio G99 +21%
1363
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 8 FPS
Score 1130 1363

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Helio G99

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 710 MHz 1100 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 32
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops 278 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 682 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 650 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2016 May 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8998 MT6789
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site MediaTek Helio G99 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G99 and Snapdragon 835, or ask any questions
