We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Announced 5-years later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 9 score – 403K vs 317K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 835
vs
Snapdragon 695

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 835
317144
Snapdragon 695 +27%
403219
CPU 83653 127121
GPU 105099 99172
Memory 50470 63008
UX 75535 112511
Total score 317144 403219
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 95.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 31.5 words/s -
Machine learning 24.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.5 images/s -
HTML 5 1.99 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 534.8 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 7 FPS
Score 1130 1206

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 66 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 24 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 67 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 19 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 695

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 710 MHz 840 MHz
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 256 128
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops 536 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 682 Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2016 October 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8998 SM6375
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site

