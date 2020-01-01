Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 750G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 331K
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Higher GPU frequency (~52%)
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 Plus +29%
795
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 Plus +59%
2856
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 Plus +47%
487968
331783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|627 MHz
|950 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|128
|FLOPS
|1036 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 694
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|SM7225
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
