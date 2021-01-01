Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 750G vs Snapdragon 695 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 750G
vs
Snapdragon 695

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 750G
384038
Snapdragon 695 +3%
394205
CPU 120338 -
GPU 92398 -
Memory 72671 -
UX 102436 -
Total score 384038 394205
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 119.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 18.1 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.1 words/s -
Machine learning 28.55 images/s -
Camera shooting 18.5 images/s -
HTML 5 2.38 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 612.55 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Score 1115 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 61 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 695

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 825 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 128 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2020 October 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7225 SM6375
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site

