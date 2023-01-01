Snapdragon 750G vs Helio G99
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Better instruction set architecture
- Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 9 score – 386K vs 372K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|118893
|103872
|GPU
|94482
|84760
|Memory
|70240
|85275
|UX
|104475
|100549
|Total score
|386096
|372909
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G +18%
657
556
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G +9%
1984
1819
|Image compression
|120.9 Mpixels/s
|114.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|18.2 images/s
|14.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|30.3 words/s
|36.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|26.5 images/s
|30.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|18.7 images/s
|16.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|2.34 Mnodes/s
|1.73 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|614.1 Krows/s
|599.6 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|8 FPS
|Score
|1098
|1362
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|37 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|61 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Helio G99
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 694
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 650 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|May 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7225
|MT6789
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
