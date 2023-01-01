Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 750G vs Helio G99 – what's better?

Snapdragon 750G
VS
Helio G99
Snapdragon 750G
Helio G99

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 9 score – 386K vs 372K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 750G
vs
Helio G99

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 750G +4%
386096
Helio G99
372909
CPU 118893 103872
GPU 94482 84760
Memory 70240 85275
UX 104475 100549
Total score 386096 372909
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G +18%
657
Helio G99
556
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G +9%
1984
Helio G99
1819
Image compression 120.9 Mpixels/s 114.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection 18.2 images/s 14.3 images/s
Speech recognition 30.3 words/s 36.1 words/s
Machine learning 26.5 images/s 30.2 images/s
Camera shooting 18.7 images/s 16.4 images/s
HTML 5 2.34 Mnodes/s 1.73 Mnodes/s
SQLite 614.1 Krows/s 599.6 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 750G
1098
Helio G99 +24%
1362
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 8 FPS
Score 1098 1362

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 61 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Helio G99

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 825 MHz 1100 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 650 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2020 May 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7225 MT6789
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site MediaTek Helio G99 official site

