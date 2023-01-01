Snapdragon 750G vs Helio G99 VS Snapdragon 750G Helio G99 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Better instruction set architecture

Better instruction set architecture Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 9 score – 386K vs 372K Pros of MediaTek Helio G99 Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm) Higher GPU frequency (~33%)

Higher GPU frequency (~33%) Announced 1-year and 8-months later

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 750G +4% 386096 Helio G99 372909 CPU 118893 103872 GPU 94482 84760 Memory 70240 85275 UX 104475 100549 Total score 386096 372909

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 750G +18% 657 Helio G99 556 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 750G +9% 1984 Helio G99 1819 Image compression 120.9 Mpixels/s 114.8 Mpixels/s Face detection 18.2 images/s 14.3 images/s Speech recognition 30.3 words/s 36.1 words/s Machine learning 26.5 images/s 30.2 images/s Camera shooting 18.7 images/s 16.4 images/s HTML 5 2.34 Mnodes/s 1.73 Mnodes/s SQLite 614.1 Krows/s 599.6 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 750G 1098 Helio G99 +24% 1362 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 6 FPS 8 FPS Score 1098 1362

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 58 FPS

[High] - Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS

[High] - Fortnite 28 FPS

[Medium] - Shadowgun Legends 61 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS

[Ultra] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

1080 x 2400

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Helio G99

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)

6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55) 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall GPU frequency 825 MHz 1100 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units 128 32 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s Max size 12 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 Yes Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X52 - 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13 5G support Yes No Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 650 Mbps Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.1 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced September 2020 May 2022 Class Mid range Mid range Model number SM7225 MT6789 Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site MediaTek Helio G99 official site