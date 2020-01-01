Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 439 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 439

Snapdragon 855
Snapdragon 855
VS
Snapdragon 439
Snapdragon 439

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Performs 18.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 433% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 88K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +388%
433723
Snapdragon 439
88825

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 439

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 585 MHz 450 MHz
Number of ALUs 384 96
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 5 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 536
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X6
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 5
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2018 June 2018
Class Flagship Low end
Model number SM8150 SDM439
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 855 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish