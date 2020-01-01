Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 439
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 18.7x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 433% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 4.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 88K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +325%
753
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +229%
2668
810
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +388%
433723
88825
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|96
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|June 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|SM8150
|SDM439
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
