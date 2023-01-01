Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 855 – what's better?

Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 855

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Announced 4-years and 3-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~62%)
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Performs 48% better in floating-point computations
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1380
vs
Snapdragon 855

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1380
516969
Snapdragon 855 +1%
520635
CPU 155921 141111
GPU 148262 184880
Memory 85150 76857
UX 126072 115836
Total score 516969 520635
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 153.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 21 images/s
Speech recognition - 45.7 words/s
Machine learning - 48 images/s
Camera shooting - 26.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.44 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 846.9 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1380
2820
Snapdragon 855 +10%
3094
Stability 98% 92%
Graphics test 16 FPS 18 FPS
Score 2820 3094

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 855

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 384 KB
L2 cache - 768 KB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.7 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 640
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 950 MHz 585 MHz
Execution units 5 2
Shading units - 384
FLOPS 608 Gigaflops 899 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3790 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2023 December 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8835 SM8150
Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site

