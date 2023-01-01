Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 855
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
52
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
- Announced 4-years and 3-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~62%)
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 48% better in floating-point computations
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|155921
|141111
|GPU
|148262
|184880
|Memory
|85150
|76857
|UX
|126072
|115836
|Total score
|516969
|520635
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +5%
783
743
Multi-Core Score
2613
2623
|Image compression
|-
|153.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|21 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|45.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|48 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|26.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.44 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|846.9 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|92%
|Graphics test
|16 FPS
|18 FPS
|Score
|2820
|3094
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 855
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|768 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.7 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|585 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|2
|Shading units
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|608 Gigaflops
|899 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3790 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|December 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8835
|SM8150
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
