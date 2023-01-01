Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Helio G99 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs Helio G99

Snapdragon 855
VS
Helio G99
Snapdragon 855
Helio G99

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 99% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.1 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 9 score – 520K vs 377K
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Higher GPU frequency (~88%)
  • Announced 3-years and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 855
vs
Helio G99

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 855 +38%
520635
Helio G99
377891
CPU 141111 103872
GPU 184880 84760
Memory 76857 85275
UX 115836 100549
Total score 520635 377891
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 855 +32%
743
Helio G99
562
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 855 +42%
2623
Helio G99
1846
Image compression 153.4 Mpixels/s 114.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection 21 images/s 14.3 images/s
Speech recognition 45.7 words/s 36.1 words/s
Machine learning 48 images/s 30.2 images/s
Camera shooting 26.2 images/s 16.4 images/s
HTML 5 1.44 Mnodes/s 1.73 Mnodes/s
SQLite 846.9 Krows/s 599.6 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 855 +127%
3094
Helio G99
1363
Stability 92% 99%
Graphics test 18 FPS 8 FPS
Score 3094 1363

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Helio G99

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 585 MHz 1100 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 384 32
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 278 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 650 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2018 May 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150 MT6789
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site MediaTek Helio G99 official site

