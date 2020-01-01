Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 855: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on December 5, 2018, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) at 2840 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) at 2420 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver) at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
69
Gaming Performance
79
Battery life
79
NanoReview Score
75

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2668
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
433723

Smartphones

Phones with Snapdragon 855AnTuTu v8
1. OnePlus 7 Pro467977
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite461671
3. Samsung Galaxy Fold458275
4. OnePlus 7457163
5. ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL454542
6. Sony Xperia 1441634
7. Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer440786
8. ZTE Axon 10 Pro440334
9. Samsung Galaxy A90440333
10. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro439621

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 855 SoC with Adreno 640 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8
Frequency 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache 384 KB
L2 cache 768 KB
L3 cache 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640
Architecture Adreno 600
GPU frequency 585 MHz
Number of ALUs 384
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2018
Class Flagship
Model number SM8150
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

