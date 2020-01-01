Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on December 5, 2018, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) at 2840 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) at 2420 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver) at 1800 MHz.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2668
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
433723
Smartphones
|Phones with Snapdragon 855
|AnTuTu v8
|1. OnePlus 7 Pro
|467977
|2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
|461671
|3. Samsung Galaxy Fold
|458275
|4. OnePlus 7
|457163
|5. ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
|454542
|6. Sony Xperia 1
|441634
|7. Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer
|440786
|8. ZTE Axon 10 Pro
|440334
|9. Samsung Galaxy A90
|440333
|10. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
|439621
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
