Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 820
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Shows significantly better (up to 4.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 597K vs 130K
- Announced 4-years and 2-months later
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Supports 48% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29.8 GB/s)
- 32% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2150 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +192%
940
322
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +325%
3469
817
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +358%
597763
130512
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 820
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2150 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|11 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|624 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|256
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|498 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 28MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|November 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250
|MSM8996
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
Cast your vote
8 (88.9%)
1 (11.1%)
Total votes: 9