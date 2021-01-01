Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 865 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2840 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Snapdragon 865

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 182344
GPU - 220987
Memory - 102933
UX - 88593
Total score - 601503

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 164.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 26.1 images/s
Speech recognition - 49.6 words/s
Machine learning - 50 images/s
Camera shooting - 29.5 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.25 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 868.2 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 61 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 865

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 650
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 587 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 512
FLOPS - 1228 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X55
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2021 December 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AC SM8250
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
