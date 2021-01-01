Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 865
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2840 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|182344
|GPU
|-
|220987
|Memory
|-
|102933
|UX
|-
|88593
|Total score
|-
|601503
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +10%
1041
944
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +2%
3534
3474
|Image compression
|-
|164.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|26.1 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|49.6 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|50 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|29.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.25 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|868.2 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 865
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|587 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|512
|FLOPS
|-
|1228 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|SM8250
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
Cast your vote
5 (50%)
5 (50%)
Total votes: 10