We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and 855 Plus (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Performs 19% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 487K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +23%
598555
Snapdragon 855 Plus
487968

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 855 Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2960 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.7 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 640
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 587 MHz 627 MHz
Number of ALUs 512 384
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 1036 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2019 July 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250 SM8150-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 855 Plus and Snapdragon 865 or ask any questions
BAF40 08 July 2020 03:10
The Adreno 650 has 1,024 ALU's while the Adreno 640 has 768 ALU's. The Adreno 630 has 512 while the Adreno 530 has 256 ALU's. Qualcomm started giving incremental updates to the there Adreno GPU's by upping the ALU count by 50%. We knew the Adreno 330 had 128 ALU's from the SD800 and also the SD808 but the Adreno 418 was running on a LPDDR3-933(1866) with 14.9GB/s memory bandwidth and the Adreno 420 in the SD805 had a CPU clock frequency of 2.7GHz and a 128-bit memory controller using LPDDR3-1600(3200) with 25.6GB/s memory bandwidth which helped the GPU gain even more performance. The Adreno 430 in the SD810 had 192 ALU's. But, it wasn't until the SD820/821 when they started to use 256 ALU's and add 50% (256 ALU's) in increments of 256. So now we know how many ALU's Qualcomm is using when they say 50% more ALU's. We can measure FP32 compute in Gflops and now Teraflops thanks to the SD855+ and SD865. Also, just by using basic calculations can measure them but, The question is. What will the SD875 bring to the table.
