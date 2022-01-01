Snapdragon 865 vs Helio G99
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
68
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
73
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Supports 99% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.1 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|179581
|-
|GPU
|217033
|-
|Memory
|117282
|-
|UX
|135531
|-
|Total score
|643078
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
924
Multi-Core Score
3417
|Image compression
|164.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|26.1 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|49.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|50 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|29.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.25 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|880 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Score
|4176
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Helio G99
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|32
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|May 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1