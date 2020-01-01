Exynos 850 vs Helio P35
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
26
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 5 months later
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 96K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Helio P35 +12%
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
918
Helio P35 +6%
975
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +24%
119634
96147
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G52
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|680 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|December 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6765
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
